Grade 2 announce new album, release “Under the Streetlight” video

Grade 2 have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is self-titled and will be out February 17, 2023 via Hellcat Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Under the Streetlight" that was directed by Ryan Mackfall. Grade 2 will be touring the UK and Ireland in March and released Graveyard Island: Acoustic Sessions [EP] in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.