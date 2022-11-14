Grade 2 announce new album, release “Under the Streetlight” video

Grade 2 have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is self-titled and will be out February 17, 2023 via Hellcat Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Under the Streetlight" that was directed by Ryan Mackfall. Grade 2 will be touring the UK and Ireland in March and released Graveyard Island: Acoustic Sessions [EP] in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Grade 2 Tracklist

Judgement Day

Fast Pace

Under the Streetlight

Doesn’t Matter Much Now

Midnight Ferry

Brassic

Gaslight

Don’t Stand Alone

Streetrat Skallywag

Parasite

It’s A Mad World, Baby

Doing Time

Celine

See You Around

Bottom Shelf