PUP and Joyce Manor have announced a co-headlining tour for the US. The tour will take place in March 2023. PUP released their live EP PUP Unravels Live in Front of Everyone They Know and their album THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND earlier this year. Joyce Manor released their album 40 oz. to Fresno earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Mar 01, 2023
|Baton Rouge, LA
|Chelsea’s Live
|Mar 02, 2023
|Houston, TX
|Warehouse Live
|Mar 03, 2023
|Austin, TX
|Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre
|Mar 04, 2023
|Dallas, TX
|Amplified Live
|Mar 05, 2023
|Tulsa, OK
|Cain's Ballroom
|Mar 07, 2023
|Denver, CO
|The Mission Ballroom
|Mar 08, 2023
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Depot
|Mar 11, 2023
|San Francisco, CA
|The Regency Ballroom
|Mar 12, 2023
|San Francisco, CA
|The Regency Ballroom
|Mar 13, 2023
|Santa Cruz , CA
|The Catalyst
|Mar 15, 2023
|Seattle , WA
|The Showbox
|Mar 16, 2023
|Seattle, WA
|The Showbox
|Mar 17, 2023
|Portland , OR
|Wonder Ballroom
|Mar 18, 2023
|Portland, OR
|Wonder Ballroom
|Mar 19, 2023
|Boise, ID
|Treefort Music Hall