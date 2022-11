Tours 3 hours ago by Em Moore

PUP and Joyce Manor have announced a co-headlining tour for the US. The tour will take place in March 2023. PUP released their live EP PUP Unravels Live in Front of Everyone They Know and their album THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND earlier this year. Joyce Manor released their album 40 oz. to Fresno earlier this year. Check out the dates below.