PUP and Joyce Manor announce co-headlining tour (US)
by Tours

PUP and Joyce Manor have announced a co-headlining tour for the US. The tour will take place in March 2023. PUP released their live EP PUP Unravels Live in Front of Everyone They Know and their album THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND earlier this year. Joyce Manor released their album 40 oz. to Fresno earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Mar 01, 2023Baton Rouge, LAChelsea’s Live
Mar 02, 2023Houston, TXWarehouse Live
Mar 03, 2023Austin, TXStubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre
Mar 04, 2023Dallas, TXAmplified Live
Mar 05, 2023Tulsa, OKCain's Ballroom
Mar 07, 2023Denver, COThe Mission Ballroom
Mar 08, 2023Salt Lake City, UTThe Depot
Mar 11, 2023San Francisco, CAThe Regency Ballroom
Mar 12, 2023San Francisco, CAThe Regency Ballroom
Mar 13, 2023Santa Cruz , CAThe Catalyst
Mar 15, 2023Seattle , WAThe Showbox
Mar 16, 2023Seattle, WAThe Showbox
Mar 17, 2023Portland , ORWonder Ballroom
Mar 18, 2023Portland, ORWonder Ballroom
Mar 19, 2023Boise, IDTreefort Music Hall