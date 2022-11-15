Sparta have released a video for their song "It Goes". The video was directed by Jesse DeFlorio. The song is off their self-titled album that was released earlier this year which we spoke to Jim Ward about last month (you can read that interview right here!). Check out the video below.
Previous StoryVideos: TVOD: "Goldfish"
Next StoryFestivals & Events: Deafheaven, Fiddlehead, Screaming Females, Sheer Mag, more to play Homesick Festival 2023
Sparta: "It Goes"
Jim Ward talks Sparta's new self-titled album
Sparta release "Until The Kingdom Comes" video
Sparta: "Until the Kingdom Comes"
Sparta release "Mind Over Matter" video
Sparta announce new album, release two songs
The Get Up Kid announce 'Four Minute Mile' Anniversary shows
Thrice announce 2021 tour dates
Jim Ward releases video for "I Got A Secret" with Shawna Potter
Off With Their Heads release 'Non Essential Vol. 2' compilation