Homesick Festival, the music festival created and curated by Anthony Anzaldo of Ceremony, has announced its first wave lineup for 2023. Snail Mail, Deafheaven, Fiddlehead, Lilys, Margaritas Podridas, Nuevo Testamento, Screaming Females, Sheer Mag, Shutups, Spy, Sunami, Supercrush, and Tempers will be playing. Homesick Festival will take place January 20 & 21 at The UC Theatre in Berkeley, California. Tickets go on sale November 17.
