Dropkick Murphys have announced the full tour dates for their 2023 St. Patrick's Day tour. The Rumjacks and Jesse Ahern will be joining them on all dates. These shows will be fully electric and join their previously announced three Boston shows. Dropkick Murphys released their acoustic album This Machine Still Kills Fascists earlier this year. Check out the new dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Mar 01
|Fillmore
|Charlotte, NC
|Mar 02
|The Eastern
|Atlanta, GA
|Mar 03
|House of BLues
|Orlando, FL
|Mar 04
|Janus Live
|Tampa, FL
|Mar 05
|Vinyl Music Hall
|Pensacola, FL
|Mar 07
|Mars Music Hall
|Huntsville, AL
|Mar 09
|Egyptian Room
|Indianapolis, IN
|Mar 10
|Old Forester's Paristown Hall
|Louisville, KY
|Mar 11
|UW Milwaukee Panther Arena
|Milwaukee, WI (Dropkick Murphys only)
|Mar 12
|20 Monroe
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Mar 13
|Kemba Live!
|Columbus, OH
|Mar 14
|Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
|Wiles-Barre, PA