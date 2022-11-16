Dropkick Murphys announce full St. Pat's tour dates (US)

by Tours

Dropkick Murphys have announced the full tour dates for their 2023 St. Patrick's Day tour. The Rumjacks and Jesse Ahern will be joining them on all dates. These shows will be fully electric and join their previously announced three Boston shows. Dropkick Murphys released their acoustic album This Machine Still Kills Fascists earlier this year. Check out the new dates below.

DateVenueCity
Mar 01FillmoreCharlotte, NC
Mar 02The EasternAtlanta, GA
Mar 03House of BLuesOrlando, FL
Mar 04Janus LiveTampa, FL
Mar 05Vinyl Music HallPensacola, FL
Mar 07Mars Music HallHuntsville, AL
Mar 09Egyptian RoomIndianapolis, IN
Mar 10Old Forester's Paristown HallLouisville, KY
Mar 11UW Milwaukee Panther ArenaMilwaukee, WI (Dropkick Murphys only)
Mar 1220 MonroeGrand Rapids, MI
Mar 13Kemba Live!Columbus, OH
Mar 14Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey PlazaWiles-Barre, PA