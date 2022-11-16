New Found Glory announce acoustic tour (US)

New Found Glory have announced a US acoustic tour for next year. Leanna Firestone will be joning them on all dates. New Found Glory will be releasing their acoustic album Make The Most of It January 20 via Revelation Records and released their album Forever And Ever x Infinity in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Jan 28St. Louis, MODelmar Hall
Jan 29Omaha, NESlowdown
Jan 31San Antonio, TXAztec Theatre
Feb 02Phoenix, AZCelebrity Theatre
Feb 04Garden Grove, CAGarden Amp
Feb 05San Francisco, CAAugust Hall
Feb 07Seattle, WANeptune Theatre
Feb 08Portland, ORAladdin Theater
Feb 10Salt Lake City, UTThe Depot
Feb 11Denver, COThe Oriental Theater
Mar 10Franklin, TNThe Franklin Theatre
Mar 11Chicago, ILThalia Hall
Mar 12Pontiac, MIFlagstar Strand Theatre
Mar 14Glenside, PAKeswick Theatre
Mar 15Washington, DCSixth and I
Mar 16Somerville, MASomerville Theatre
Mar 17Red Bank, NJCount Basie Center For The Arts
Mar 18New York, NYThe Town Hall
Mar 20Graham, NCHaw River Ballroom
Mar 21Atlanta, GACenter Stage
Mar 22Orlando, FLThe Plaza Live
Mar 23Miami Beach, FLMiami Beach Bandshell