New Found Glory have announced a US acoustic tour for next year. Leanna Firestone will be joning them on all dates. New Found Glory will be releasing their acoustic album Make The Most of It January 20 via Revelation Records and released their album Forever And Ever x Infinity in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Jan 28
|St. Louis, MO
|Delmar Hall
|Jan 29
|Omaha, NE
|Slowdown
|Jan 31
|San Antonio, TX
|Aztec Theatre
|Feb 02
|Phoenix, AZ
|Celebrity Theatre
|Feb 04
|Garden Grove, CA
|Garden Amp
|Feb 05
|San Francisco, CA
|August Hall
|Feb 07
|Seattle, WA
|Neptune Theatre
|Feb 08
|Portland, OR
|Aladdin Theater
|Feb 10
|Salt Lake City, UT
|The Depot
|Feb 11
|Denver, CO
|The Oriental Theater
|Mar 10
|Franklin, TN
|The Franklin Theatre
|Mar 11
|Chicago, IL
|Thalia Hall
|Mar 12
|Pontiac, MI
|Flagstar Strand Theatre
|Mar 14
|Glenside, PA
|Keswick Theatre
|Mar 15
|Washington, DC
|Sixth and I
|Mar 16
|Somerville, MA
|Somerville Theatre
|Mar 17
|Red Bank, NJ
|Count Basie Center For The Arts
|Mar 18
|New York, NY
|The Town Hall
|Mar 20
|Graham, NC
|Haw River Ballroom
|Mar 21
|Atlanta, GA
|Center Stage
|Mar 22
|Orlando, FL
|The Plaza Live
|Mar 23
|Miami Beach, FL
|Miami Beach Bandshell