Nowhere Fast just released a cover of Jimmy Eat World's "12.23.95". The release will be off of Never Nude Records Grandma Got Run Over By A Tour Van Vol.1, a compilations of holiday tracks featuring songs or covers by Superkick, Plastic Flamingos, Granger and more. We actually premiered the Ghost Town Remedy and The Dreaded Laramie track last week. Nowhere Fast is also set to release a new record titled Modern Archaic sometime in 2023. See below to check out the cover.