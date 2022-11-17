Nowhere Fast just released a cover of Jimmy Eat World's "12.23.95". The release will be off of Never Nude Records Grandma Got Run Over By A Tour Van Vol.1, a compilations of holiday tracks featuring songs or covers by Superkick, Plastic Flamingos, Granger and more. We actually premiered the Ghost Town Remedy and The Dreaded Laramie track last week. Nowhere Fast is also set to release a new record titled Modern Archaic sometime in 2023. See below to check out the cover.
Grandma Got Run Over By A Tour Van
1. I Wish It Was Christmas Today - Superkick
2. It’s Beginning To Look a lot Like Shredmas - Ghost Town Remedy & The Dreaded Laramie
3. Chris Farren’s Disney’s Frozen - Plastic Flamingos
4. Winter Wonderland - Granger
5. Blue Christmas - Naptaker
6. Last Christmas - Schweezy
7. Hard Candy Christmas - The Sewing Club
8. Minty The Candy That Fell On The Ground - Pangolin
9. This Christmas - Everdeens
10. Tender Tennessee Christmas - Obey The Trooper
11. 12.23.95 - Nowhere Fast
12. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas - Poplar Creek