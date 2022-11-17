Todd Morse of The Offspring is releaseing his first solo record in three years with Manic Kat Records. Today, we have his new single titled "Screaming Babies". The single is an melodic punk anthem that takes aim at the internet tough folks, who reject empathy whilst revel in taking offense on social media. See below to check out the single, a quote about the single and upcoming north east tour dates.
“I’ve been traveling for long enough to have transitioned from the single guy getting annoyed by the screaming babies, to being a dad and having empathy for the innocents and zero patience for the whining adults.”
Tour Dates
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Jan 12
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|JB Lovedrafts
|Jan 13
|Philadelphia, PA
|World Café Live w/ Wheatus
|Jan 14
|New York, NY
|Mercury Lounge w/ Wheatus
|Jan 15
|Amityville, NY
|Amityville Music Hall