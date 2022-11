Videos 4 hours ago by Em Moore

LIES, the duo made up of Mike and Nate Kinsella of American Football, have released a video for their new single "Camera Chimera". The video was created by POND Creative. The song is available now via Polyvinyl Records. LIES have released a handful of singles this year including Blemishes / Echoes, "Summer Somewhere", and "Corbeau". Check out the video below.