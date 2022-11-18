Heart To Gold : “Respect” (Live at Studio 4)

Heart To Gold : "Respect" (Live at Studio 4)
by Music

Minnesota based three piece Heart To Gold have announced a live session at Studio 4. The session was recorded last winter with Will Yip at Studio 4. They have released the first video for "Respect" from the session. The band will also be out on tour next month with Born Without Bones and Housewife. See below to check out the track and tour dates.

Tour Dates

DateLocationVenue
12/06/22Minneapolis, MN7th Street Entry (Headline)
12/08/22Asbury Park, NJThe Saint
12/09/22Brooklyn, NYThe Broadway
12/10/22Hartford, CTThe Webster Theater
12/11/22Somerville, MACrystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
12/12/22Philadelphia, PAKung Fu Necktie
12/14/22Lakewood, OHMahall's
12/15/22Pontiac, MIThe Pike Room
12/16/22Chicago, ILBeat Kitchen
12/17/22Pittsburgh, PAThe Mr. Roboto Project
12/18/22Buffalo, NYMohawk Place