Minnesota based three piece Heart To Gold have announced a live session at Studio 4. The session was recorded last winter with Will Yip at Studio 4. They have released the first video for "Respect" from the session. The band will also be out on tour next month with Born Without Bones and Housewife. See below to check out the track and tour dates.
Tour Dates
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|12/06/22
|Minneapolis, MN
|7th Street Entry (Headline)
|12/08/22
|Asbury Park, NJ
|The Saint
|12/09/22
|Brooklyn, NY
|The Broadway
|12/10/22
|Hartford, CT
|The Webster Theater
|12/11/22
|Somerville, MA
|Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre
|12/12/22
|Philadelphia, PA
|Kung Fu Necktie
|12/14/22
|Lakewood, OH
|Mahall's
|12/15/22
|Pontiac, MI
|The Pike Room
|12/16/22
|Chicago, IL
|Beat Kitchen
|12/17/22
|Pittsburgh, PA
|The Mr. Roboto Project
|12/18/22
|Buffalo, NY
|Mohawk Place