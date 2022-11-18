Episode #616 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John regales Em and Hallie with tales from his Los Angeles adventures with lots of talk of records, book stores, and tacos. The gang also pays tribute to Nik Tuner of Hawkind and Keith Levene of The Clash and Public Image Limited. The re-released first (and only!) EP from NastyFacts, Hoity Toity's new video for "Playing The Game", The Damned's live recordings of their reunion shows, Gladie's great new LP, and the U.K. Subs announcing their last full tours are also discussed. Listen to the episode below!