Punk Rock Bowling has posted the majority of its 2022 festival lineup on its site. Rancid, Bad Religion, and Dropkick Murphys will headline PRB 2023. The Interrupters, Suicidal Tendencies, The Damned and L7 will be main support. Bands also playing include Me First and The Gimme Gimmes. Face to Face, GBH, The Exploited, Fishbone, Agnostic Front, Cockney Rejects, The Slackers, Roy Ellis, TSOL, Anti-Heroes, Hepcat, Surfbort, The Chisel, CH3, Sloppy seconds, The Crowd, Suzi Moon, Doki Doki, and more.

The festival is May 26-29 in Las Vegas. The corresponding club shows are expected to be announced early next year. General tickets are on sale at 1pm est today.