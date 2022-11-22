2000trees Festival has announced its first wave lineup for 2023. Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes, Hundred Reasons, Bob Vylan, The Wonder Years Loathe, Joyce Manor, Sprints, Cancer Bats, The Chisel, and Ithaca are among the bands announced. 2000trees Festival will take place July 5-8 in Cheltenham, UK. Check out the full lineup below.
2000trees Festival 2023 First Wave Lineup
Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes
Hundred Reasons
Bob Vylan
The Wonder Years
Loathe
Rival Schools
Holding Absence
Pitchshifter
Cancer Bats
And So I Watch You From Afar
Joyce Manor
Crows
Dream State
Aaron West and The Roaring Twenties
Sprints
Microwave
Svalbard
The Chisel
Press Club
No Devotion
Chubby and The Gang
Saint Agnes
Ithaca
Tspsi
Lambini Girls
Koyo
Press to MECO
Big Spring
Spielbergs
The Dazes
The Scratch
Dead Pony
July Jones
Heart Attack Man
Thick
Sounds Mint
Delilah Bon
Enola Gay
Ways Away
Delaire The Liar
Pet Needs
Gurriers
Chastity
Snayx
Hypothesis!