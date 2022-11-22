2000trees Festival announces first wave lineup for 2023

2000trees Festival has announced its first wave lineup for 2023. Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes, Hundred Reasons, Bob Vylan, The Wonder Years Loathe, Joyce Manor, Sprints, Cancer Bats, The Chisel, and Ithaca are among the bands announced. 2000trees Festival will take place July 5-8 in Cheltenham, UK. Check out the full lineup below.

Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes

Hundred Reasons

Bob Vylan

The Wonder Years

Loathe

Rival Schools

Holding Absence

Pitchshifter

Cancer Bats

And So I Watch You From Afar

Joyce Manor

Crows

Dream State

Aaron West and The Roaring Twenties

Sprints

Microwave

Svalbard

The Chisel

Press Club

No Devotion

Chubby and The Gang

Saint Agnes

Ithaca

Tspsi

Lambini Girls

Koyo

Press to MECO

Big Spring

Spielbergs

The Dazes

The Scratch

Dead Pony

July Jones

Heart Attack Man

Thick

Sounds Mint

Delilah Bon

Enola Gay

Ways Away

Delaire The Liar

Pet Needs

Gurriers

Chastity

Snayx

Hypothesis!