Misfits cancel NYE show

The Misfits have canceled their December 31 show. The band stated, simply: It is with regret, that due to an unexpected personal matter, the Misfits are unable to perform our show in Las Vegas on Dec 31st. We look forward to hopefully seeing you at a show in 2023. Refunds will be available at point of purchase."

As of today, the NYE show was the band's last scheduled show, though the band has made it a general practice to have only one show announced at a time. We will see if more gigs are scheduled.