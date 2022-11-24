Episode #617 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John and Em talk about all the latest news including the Punk Rock Bowling 2023 lineup, the new Fucked Up song, the Justice Department investigating Ticketmaster / LiveNation, Natalie and The Monarchy's new video for "Brick Wall View" , and Misfits canceling their upcoming Las Vegas show. Thin Lizzy’s upcoming Live and Dangerous 8CD re-release, Black Friday, Sloppy Seconds and The Queers releasing a split, Pauline Black of The Selecter receiving an OBE, and John’s rare mystery record are also discussed. Listen to the episode below!
