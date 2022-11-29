The Wonder Years have announced tour dates for February and March. Hot Mulligan and Carly Cosgrove will be joining them on all dates. The Wonder Years released their album The Hum Goes On Forever earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 17
|The National
|Richmond, VA
|Feb 18
|Fillmore
|Charlotte, NC
|Feb 19
|The Senate
|Columbia, SC
|Feb 21
|Revolution
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|Feb 22
|Ritz
|Tampa, FL (Aaron West replacing Hot Mulligan)
|Feb 24
|Warehouse Live
|Houston, TX
|Feb 25
|Cains
|Tulsa, UK
|Feb 26
|Vibes Event Center
|San Antonio, TX
|Feb 28
|The Marquee
|Tempe, AZ
|Mar 01
|The Belasco
|Los Angeles, CA
|Mar 03
|Observatory North Park
|San Diego, CA
|Mar 04
|Tioga Brew
|Fresno, CA
|Mar 05
|UC Theatre
|Berkeley, CA
|Mar 07
|Showbox
|Seattle, WA
|Mar 08
|Crystal Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|Mar 09
|Knitting Factory
|Boise, ID
|Mar 11
|Summit
|Denver, CO
|Mar 12
|Truman
|Kansas City, MO
|Mar 14
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Nashville, TN
|Mar 15
|Red Flag
|St. Louis, MO
|Mar 16
|Concord
|Chicago, IL
|Mar 17
|Athenaeum Theatre
|Columbus, OH
|Mar 18
|Empire Live
|Albany, NY
|Mar 20
|Danforth Music Hall
|Toronto, ON
|Mar 22
|College Street
|New Haven, CT
|Mar 23
|State Theatre
|Portland, ME
|Mar 24
|Paramount Theatre
|Huntington, NY
|Mar 25
|The Queen
|Wilmington, DE
|Mar 26
|The Queen
|Wilmington, DE