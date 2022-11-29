The Wonder Years / Hot Mulligan / Carly Cosgrove (US & CAN)

by Tours

The Wonder Years have announced tour dates for February and March. Hot Mulligan and Carly Cosgrove will be joining them on all dates. The Wonder Years released their album The Hum Goes On Forever earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 17The NationalRichmond, VA
Feb 18FillmoreCharlotte, NC
Feb 19The SenateColumbia, SC
Feb 21RevolutionFt. Lauderdale, FL
Feb 22RitzTampa, FL (Aaron West replacing Hot Mulligan)
Feb 24Warehouse LiveHouston, TX
Feb 25CainsTulsa, UK
Feb 26Vibes Event CenterSan Antonio, TX
Feb 28The MarqueeTempe, AZ
Mar 01The BelascoLos Angeles, CA
Mar 03Observatory North ParkSan Diego, CA
Mar 04Tioga BrewFresno, CA
Mar 05UC TheatreBerkeley, CA
Mar 07ShowboxSeattle, WA
Mar 08Crystal BallroomPortland, OR
Mar 09Knitting FactoryBoise, ID
Mar 11SummitDenver, CO
Mar 12TrumanKansas City, MO
Mar 14Brooklyn BowlNashville, TN
Mar 15Red FlagSt. Louis, MO
Mar 16ConcordChicago, IL
Mar 17Athenaeum TheatreColumbus, OH
Mar 18Empire LiveAlbany, NY
Mar 20Danforth Music HallToronto, ON
Mar 22College StreetNew Haven, CT
Mar 23State TheatrePortland, ME
Mar 24Paramount TheatreHuntington, NY
Mar 25The QueenWilmington, DE
Mar 26The QueenWilmington, DE