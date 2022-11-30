Pleasure Venom: “Behind Their Eyes”

Pleasure Venom have released a video for their new song “Behind Their Eyes”. The video was directed by drummer Thomas Valles who also produced the video along with lead vocalist Audrey Campbell. The song is off their upcoming album REBIRTH/RETURN which will be out on December 2. Pleasure Venom released their self-titled EP in 2018. Check out the video below.