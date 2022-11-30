Zulu announce debut LP, release “Fakin’ Tha Funk (You Get Did)” video

Zulu have announced that they will be releasing their debut album next year. The album is called A New Tomorrow and will be out March 3 via Flatspot Records. A video for their first single “Fakin’ Tha Funk (You Get Did)” which was filed by Dez Yusuf and Anaiah Lei and edited by Tyler Bradberry and Dez Yusuf has also been released. Zulu will be touring the US and Canada this December with OFF! and touring in February and March with Show Me The Body. The band released My People…Hold On in 2020 and Our Day Will Come in 2019. Check out the video and tracklist below.