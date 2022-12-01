Yeah Yeah Yeahs, OFF!, Gaslight Anthem, more to play Shaky Knees Festival 2023

Atlanta-based Shaky Knees Festival has announced its lineup for 2023. Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Killers, Muse, Mars Volta, Manchester Orchestra, Illuminati Hotties, The Gaslight Anthem, Shame, OFF!, and The Aquadolls are among those playing the festival. Shaky Knees Festival will take place May 5-7, 2023 in Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Check out the lineup in full below.
Shaky Knees 2023 Lineup
The Killers
Greta Van Fleet
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Cypress Hill (performing Black Sunday)
Manchester Orchestra
Grouplove
Placebo
Surf Curse
Digable Planets (performing Reachin)
Be Your Own Pet
Peaches
Spacey Jane
Copeland (performing Beneath Medicine Tree)
Lovejoy
Matt Maltese
Illuminati Hotties
Charlotte Sands
Gringo Star
Arlie
Mom Rock
Descer
Songs for Kids
Muse
Tenacious D
The Mars Volta
The Gaslight Anthem
Phantogram
The Front Bottoms
Suki Waterhouse
Futurebirds
Soccer Mommy
Wilderado
Babe Rainbow
Shame
Beach Weather
Joey Valence and Brae
Cafuné
Heartless Bastards
Sunflower Bean
Olivia Jean
Daisy The Great
Me Nd Adam
Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol
Tanukichan
The Lumineers
Hozier
The Flaming Lips
Father John Misty
Future Islands
Live
The Walkmen
The Black Angels
Filar
Pond
Sun Room
Wunderhorse
Puma Blue
The Aquadolls
OFF!
Taipei Houston
Water From Your Eyes
Trash Panda