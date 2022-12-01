Yeah Yeah Yeahs, OFF!, Gaslight Anthem, more to play Shaky Knees Festival 2023

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, OFF!, Gaslight Anthem, more to play Shaky Knees Festival 2023
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by

Atlanta-based Shaky Knees Festival has announced its lineup for 2023. Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Killers, Muse, Mars Volta, Manchester Orchestra, Illuminati Hotties, The Gaslight Anthem, Shame, OFF!, and The Aquadolls are among those playing the festival. Shaky Knees Festival will take place May 5-7, 2023 in Central Park in Atlanta, Georgia. Check out the lineup in full below.

Shaky Knees 2023 Lineup

The Killers

Greta Van Fleet

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Cypress Hill (performing Black Sunday)

Manchester Orchestra

Grouplove

Placebo

Surf Curse

Digable Planets (performing Reachin)

Be Your Own Pet

Peaches

Spacey Jane

Copeland (performing Beneath Medicine Tree)

Lovejoy

Matt Maltese

Illuminati Hotties

Charlotte Sands

Gringo Star

Arlie

Mom Rock

Descer

Songs for Kids

Muse

Tenacious D

The Mars Volta

The Gaslight Anthem

Phantogram

The Front Bottoms

Suki Waterhouse

Futurebirds

Soccer Mommy

Wilderado

Babe Rainbow

Shame

Beach Weather

Joey Valence and Brae

Cafuné

Heartless Bastards

Sunflower Bean

Olivia Jean

Daisy The Great

Me Nd Adam

Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol

Tanukichan

The Lumineers

Hozier

The Flaming Lips

Father John Misty

Future Islands

Live

The Walkmen

The Black Angels

Filar

Pond

Sun Room

Wunderhorse

Puma Blue

The Aquadolls

OFF!

Taipei Houston

Water From Your Eyes

Trash Panda