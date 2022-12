Yeah Yeah Yeahs, OFF!, Gaslight Anthem, more to play Shaky Knees Festival 2023

Water From Your Eyes

OFF!

The Aquadolls

The Black Angels

The Walkmen

The Flaming Lips

The Lumineers

Me Nd Adam

Daisy The Great

Joey Valence and Brae

The Front Bottoms

The Gaslight Anthem

The Mars Volta

Songs for Kids

Be Your Own Pet

The Killers

Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore