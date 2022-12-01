Hot Water Music announce split 7-inch with Muff Potter

Hot Water Music and Muff Potter have announced that they will be releasing a split 7-inch. The split will feature one song from each band. Hot Water Music’s song is called “Drawn” and is an outtake from the recording sessions for their album Feel The Void in 2022 that was released earlier this year and Muff Potter’s song is called “Beachwear” is an outtake from their 2022 album Bei Aller Liebe. The split will be out March 31, 2023 via Equal Vision Records and Hucks Plattenkiste.