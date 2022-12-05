Episode #618.5 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this installment of Em Moore Tells You What to Listen to, Em plays some killer tracks that were released in November. Songs by Book Buddies, Punk Crush, Piss Kitti, Hoity Toity, Sarchasm, Teenage Sequence, Special Interest, TVOD, Wampums, Squint, Dogeyed, Skullpresser, Lambrini Girls, Gladie, The Dirty Nil, and many more are played. Listen to the episode below!
