Videos 4 hours ago by Em Moore

The HIRS Collective have released a video for their new song called “Sweet Like Candy”. The video was filmed at Viva Studio in Fairfax, Virginia. The song features No Man,Thou, and Jessica Joy Mills and is off their upcoming album We’re Still Here which will be out March 24, 2023, via Get Better Records. The HIRS Collective released The Third 100 Songs in 2021. Check out the video below.