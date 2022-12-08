Diesel Boy sign to Sbam Records, new album coming in 2023

Diesel Boy have announced that they have signed to SBAM Records. The band also stated that they will be releasing a new album in the summer of 2023. The band's statement reads in full,



"Though 2023 officially marks our 30th year as a band, we haven’t been active in quite some time. But today we are super psyched to announce that after years and years of sitting on our middle-aged asses, we’re back in the garage and prepping a new record. A hearty and grateful thank you to the fine folks at @sbamrocks for bugging the shit out of us the past few years to make this happen! We can't wait for you to hear what we've been up to."

Diesel Boy released Rode Hard and Put Away Wet in 2001.