Jet Black (aka Brian Duffy), drummer and founding member of The Stranglers, has passed away. He was 84 years old and passed away at his home in Wales on December 6 following “years of ill health”. The band announced his passing in a statement that reads In part,



”It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear friend, colleague and band elder statesman Jet Black. Jet died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Fond adieu, fly straight JB.x”

The Stranglers formed in 1974 and Jet Black retired from performing live with the band in 2015 due to declining health. He played on 19 out of 20 Stranglers albums with the last one he played on being 2012’s Giants. We send our condolences to his family, friends, and fans. Read tributes from the band members below.