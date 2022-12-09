Madball, H2o, Drain, Hazen St, Hometown Crew, Takeover Records, Additional Time have been announced to tour together in Europe this March. The whole tour is dubbed "2023 Rebellion Tour", see below to check out the dates.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|03/01/2023
|Saarbrucken, Germany
|garage
|03/02/2023
|Nyon, Switzerland
|Les Hivernales
|03/03/2023
|Angoulême, France
|La Nef
|03/04/2023
|Paris, France
|-
|03/05/2023
|Maastricht, The Netherlands
|Muziekgieterij
|03/06/2023
|Cologne, Germany
|vinegar factory
|03/07/2023
|Munich, Germany
|Backstage cultural center
|03/08/2023
|Vienna, Austria
|Arena Vienna
|03/09/2023
|Ostrava-město, Czech Republic
|BARRAK music club
|03/10/2023
|Warsaw, Poland
|proximate
|03/11/2023
|Dresden, Germany
|Aunt JU
|03/12/2023
|Berlin, Germany
|SO36