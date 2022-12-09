Madball/ H2O/ Drain/ Hazen St/ Hometown Crew (Europe)

Madball, H2o, Drain, Hazen St, Hometown Crew, Takeover Records, Additional Time have been announced to tour together in Europe this March. The whole tour is dubbed "2023 Rebellion Tour", see below to check out the dates.

DateLocationVenue
03/01/2023Saarbrucken, Germanygarage
03/02/2023Nyon, SwitzerlandLes Hivernales
03/03/2023Angoulême, FranceLa Nef
03/04/2023Paris, France-
03/05/2023Maastricht, The NetherlandsMuziekgieterij
03/06/2023Cologne, Germanyvinegar factory
03/07/2023Munich, GermanyBackstage cultural center
03/08/2023Vienna, AustriaArena Vienna
03/09/2023Ostrava-město, Czech RepublicBARRAK music club
03/10/2023Warsaw, Polandproximate
03/11/2023Dresden, GermanyAunt JU
03/12/2023Berlin, GermanySO36