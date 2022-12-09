Fat Wreck Chords announces new imprint, releases videos by Melvinator and The Meffs

Fat Mike and Erin Burkett have announced a new imprint of Fat Wreck Chords. The imprint is called Bottles to the Ground and is “curated and owned mostly by Mike and all the members of NOFX”. Codefendants, Melvinator (Eric Melvin’s solo project with Fat Mike), Home Street Home, Ras-1, Doom Scroll, and The Meffs are currently on the imprint. A 12-song comp featuring all of the bands on the imprint will be out next year.

The debut 12-inch single from Melvinator called American Errorist is out on the label which features Melvinator’s version of NOFX’s “American Errorist” along with a ZBA remix of the track. A video for the song, which was directed by Baz The Frenchman, has also been released. The Meff’s EP Broken Britain Part One is also out now on the imprint. A video for their song “Broken Britain, Broken Brains”, directed by Jonathan Dadds, has been released. See the announcement post and videos below.