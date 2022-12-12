Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Epitaph Tours
The World Is A Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die have announced a US and Canada tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album Whenever, If Ever . The band will be joined by Worlds Greatest Dad on all dates with Dreamwell and For Your Health playing support on select dates. The World Is A Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die will be playing Whenever, If Ever in full on all dates. The band released their live album and documentary Thank You For Being Here earlier this year and their album Illusory Walls in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Apr 21
|Amplified Live
|Dallas, TX
|w/Worlds Greatest Dad, Dreamwell
|Apr 22
|Come and Take It Live
|Austin, TX
|w/Worlds Greatest Dad, Dreamwell
|Apr 24
|Crescent Ballroom
|Pheonix, AZ
|w/Worlds Greatest Dad, Dreamwell
|Apr 25
|Troubadour
|Hollywood, CA
|w/Worlds Greatest Dad, Dreamwell
|Apr 26
|Cornerstone Berkeley
|Berkeley, CA
|w/Worlds Greatest Dad, Dreamwell
|Apr 28
|Neumos
|Seattle, WA
|w/Worlds Greatest Dad, Dreamwell
|Apr 29
|Fox Cabaret
|Vancouver, BC
|w/Worlds Greatest Dad, Dreamwell
|Apr 30
|Bossanova Ballroom
|Portland, OR
|w/Worlds Greatest Dad, Dreamwell
|May 02
|Urban Lounge
|Salt Lake City, Ut
|w/Worlds Greatest Dad, Dreamwell
|May 03
|Bluebird Theater
|Denver, CO
|w/Worlds Greatest Dad, Dreamwell
|May 10
|The Velvet Underground
|Toronto, ON
|w/Worlds Greatest Dad, For Your Health
|May 11
|Blind Pig
|Ann Arbor, MI
|w/Worlds Greatest Dad, For Your Health
|May 12
|Mahall’s
|Cleveland, OH
|w/Worlds Greatest Dad, For Your Health
|May 13
|Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|w/Worlds Greatest Dad, For Your Health
|May 15
|The Masquerade
|Atlanta, GA
|w/Worlds Greatest Dad, For Your Health
|May 16
|The Abbey
|Orlando, FL
|w/Worlds Greatest Dad, For Your Health
|May 18
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD
|w/Worlds Greatest Dad, For Your Health
|May 19
|Le Poisson Rouge
|New York, NY
|w/Worlds Greatest Dad, For Your Health
|May 20
|Theatre of Living Arts
|Philadelphia, PA
|w/Worlds Greatest Dad, For Your Health
|May 21
|Brighton Music Hall
|Boston, MA
|w/Worlds Greatest Dad, For Your Health