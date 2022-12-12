The World Is A Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die have announced a US and Canada tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album Whenever, If Ever . The band will be joined by Worlds Greatest Dad on all dates with Dreamwell and For Your Health playing support on select dates. The World Is A Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die will be playing Whenever, If Ever in full on all dates. The band released their live album and documentary Thank You For Being Here earlier this year and their album Illusory Walls in 2021. Check out the dates below.