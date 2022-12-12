TWIABP&IANLATD announce “Whenever, If Ever” 10th anniversary tour

The World Is A Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid To Die
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Epitaph Tours

The World Is A Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die have announced a US and Canada tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their album Whenever, If Ever . The band will be joined by Worlds Greatest Dad on all dates with Dreamwell and For Your Health playing support on select dates. The World Is A Beautiful Place and I Am No Longer Afraid to Die will be playing Whenever, If Ever in full on all dates. The band released their live album and documentary Thank You For Being Here earlier this year and their album Illusory Walls in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Apr 21Amplified LiveDallas, TXw/Worlds Greatest Dad, Dreamwell
Apr 22Come and Take It LiveAustin, TXw/Worlds Greatest Dad, Dreamwell
Apr 24Crescent BallroomPheonix, AZw/Worlds Greatest Dad, Dreamwell
Apr 25TroubadourHollywood, CAw/Worlds Greatest Dad, Dreamwell
Apr 26Cornerstone BerkeleyBerkeley, CAw/Worlds Greatest Dad, Dreamwell
Apr 28NeumosSeattle, WAw/Worlds Greatest Dad, Dreamwell
Apr 29Fox CabaretVancouver, BCw/Worlds Greatest Dad, Dreamwell
Apr 30Bossanova BallroomPortland, ORw/Worlds Greatest Dad, Dreamwell
May 02Urban LoungeSalt Lake City, Utw/Worlds Greatest Dad, Dreamwell
May 03Bluebird TheaterDenver, COw/Worlds Greatest Dad, Dreamwell
May 10The Velvet UndergroundToronto, ONw/Worlds Greatest Dad, For Your Health
May 11Blind PigAnn Arbor, MIw/Worlds Greatest Dad, For Your Health
May 12Mahall’sCleveland, OHw/Worlds Greatest Dad, For Your Health
May 13Bottom LoungeChicago, ILw/Worlds Greatest Dad, For Your Health
May 15The MasqueradeAtlanta, GAw/Worlds Greatest Dad, For Your Health
May 16The AbbeyOrlando, FLw/Worlds Greatest Dad, For Your Health
May 18OttobarBaltimore, MDw/Worlds Greatest Dad, For Your Health
May 19Le Poisson RougeNew York, NYw/Worlds Greatest Dad, For Your Health
May 20Theatre of Living ArtsPhiladelphia, PAw/Worlds Greatest Dad, For Your Health
May 21Brighton Music HallBoston, MAw/Worlds Greatest Dad, For Your Health