Rancid / The Bronx / Grade 2 announce EU and UK tour
Rancid have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. The Bronx and Grade 2 will be joining them on the majority of their headlining shows. Rancid released Trouble Maker in 2017. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Jun 02SlamdunkRimini, IT
Jun 03Media Center CvetlicarnaLjubljana, SLw/The Bronx, Grade 2
Jun 04SBAM FestivalLinz, AT
Jun 06Letnia Scena ProgresjiWarsaw, PLw/The Bronx, Grade 2
Jun 08RockfestHyvinkaa, FL
Jun 10AnnexetStockholm, SEw/The Bronx, Grade 2
Jun 12ColumbiahalleBerlin, DEw/The Bronx, Grade 2
Jun 13SchlachthofWiesbaden, DEw/The Bronx, Grade 2
Jun 15Azkena RockVitoria, ES
Jun 16TBATBA
Jun 17GraspopDessel, BE
Jun 20Brixton 02 AcademyLondon, UKw/The Bronx, Grade 2
Jun 2102 Victoria WarehouseManchester, UKw/The Bronx, Grade 2
Jun 23Jera On AirYsselsteyn, NL
Jun 24VainstreamMunster, DE
Jun 25Mighty SoundsTabor, CZ