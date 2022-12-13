Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Rancid have announced tour dates for Europe and the UK. The Bronx and Grade 2 will be joining them on the majority of their headlining shows. Rancid released Trouble Maker in 2017. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Jun 02
|Slamdunk
|Rimini, IT
|Jun 03
|Media Center Cvetlicarna
|Ljubljana, SL
|w/The Bronx, Grade 2
|Jun 04
|SBAM Festival
|Linz, AT
|Jun 06
|Letnia Scena Progresji
|Warsaw, PL
|w/The Bronx, Grade 2
|Jun 08
|Rockfest
|Hyvinkaa, FL
|Jun 10
|Annexet
|Stockholm, SE
|w/The Bronx, Grade 2
|Jun 12
|Columbiahalle
|Berlin, DE
|w/The Bronx, Grade 2
|Jun 13
|Schlachthof
|Wiesbaden, DE
|w/The Bronx, Grade 2
|Jun 15
|Azkena Rock
|Vitoria, ES
|Jun 16
|TBA
|TBA
|Jun 17
|Graspop
|Dessel, BE
|Jun 20
|Brixton 02 Academy
|London, UK
|w/The Bronx, Grade 2
|Jun 21
|02 Victoria Warehouse
|Manchester, UK
|w/The Bronx, Grade 2
|Jun 23
|Jera On Air
|Ysselsteyn, NL
|Jun 24
|Vainstream
|Munster, DE
|Jun 25
|Mighty Sounds
|Tabor, CZ