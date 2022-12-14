Catbite announce Australian tour

Catbite announce Australian tour
Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Tours

Catbite have announced Australian tour dates for this February. The Resignators will be joining them on all dates. Catbite released Nice One in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Feb 22Mary’s UndergroundSydney, AUw/The Resignators, Operation Ibis, The Skarntz
Feb 23The ZooBrisbane, AUw/The Resignators, The Snouts
Feb 24Stay GoldMelbourne, AUw/The Resignators, Admiral Ackbar’s Dishonourable Discharge
Feb 25Ti Tree HotelWarrion, AUw/The Resignators
Feb 26Crown and Anchor HotelAdelaide, Auw/The Resignators