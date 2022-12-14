Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Catbite have announced Australian tour dates for this February. The Resignators will be joining them on all dates. Catbite released Nice One in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Feb 22
|Mary’s Underground
|Sydney, AU
|w/The Resignators, Operation Ibis, The Skarntz
|Feb 23
|The Zoo
|Brisbane, AU
|w/The Resignators, The Snouts
|Feb 24
|Stay Gold
|Melbourne, AU
|w/The Resignators, Admiral Ackbar’s Dishonourable Discharge
|Feb 25
|Ti Tree Hotel
|Warrion, AU
|w/The Resignators
|Feb 26
|Crown and Anchor Hotel
|Adelaide, Au
|w/The Resignators