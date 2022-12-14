Drug Church and Prince Daddy and The Hyena have announced a co-headlining tour for the US. They will be hitting the road this spring and Anxious and Webbed Wing will be joining them on all dates. Drug Church released Hygiene earlier this year and will be touring the US with Fiddlehead and Angel Du$t in February. Prince Daddy and The Hyena released their self-titled album earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Feb 28
|Mahall’s
|Cleveland, OH
|Mar 01
|Hi-FI
|Indianapolis, IN
|Mar 02
|The Pyramid Scheme
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Mar 03
|Bottom Lounge
|Chicago, IL
|Mar 04
|X-Ray Arcade
|Milwaukee, WI
|Mar 05
|Wooly’s
|Des Moines, IA
|Mar 07
|Oriental Theater
|Denver, CO
|Mar 08
|Beehive
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Mar 10
|Cornerstone
|Berkeley, CA
|Mar 11
|Glass House
|Pomona, CA
|Mar 12
|Soma Sidestage
|San Diego, CA
|Mar 13
|The NIle (Mesa)
|Phoenix, AZ
|Mar 15
|Meow Wolf
|Santa Fe, NM
|Mar 17
|Studio at the Factory
|Dallas, TX
|Mar 18
|Vibes Underground
|San Antonio, TX (no Drug Church)
|Mar 19
|White Oak (Upstairs)
|Houston, TX
|Mar 20
|Chelsea’s Live
|Baton Rouge, LA
|Mar 21
|Saturn
|Birmingham, AL
|Mar 22
|Masquerade (Hell)
|Atlanta, GA
|Mar 23
|Hop Springs
|Murfreesboro, TN
|Mar 25
|Elevation 27
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Mar 26
|Union Stage
|Washington, DC
|Mar 28
|Mohawk Place
|Buffalo, NY
|Mar 29
|The Lost Horizon
|Syracuse, NY
|Mar 30
|Amityville Music Hall
|Amityville, NY
|Mar 31
|Space Ballroom
|Hamden, CT
|Apr 01
|Fete Ballroom
|Providence, RI
|Apr 02
|Empire Live
|Albany, NY