Drug Church / Prince Daddy and The Hyena / Anxious / Webbed Wing (US)

Drug Church and Prince Daddy and The Hyena have announced a co-headlining tour for the US. They will be hitting the road this spring and Anxious and Webbed Wing will be joining them on all dates. Drug Church released Hygiene earlier this year and will be touring the US with Fiddlehead and Angel Du$t in February. Prince Daddy and The Hyena released their self-titled album earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Feb 28Mahall’sCleveland, OH
Mar 01Hi-FIIndianapolis, IN
Mar 02The Pyramid SchemeGrand Rapids, MI
Mar 03Bottom LoungeChicago, IL
Mar 04X-Ray ArcadeMilwaukee, WI
Mar 05Wooly’sDes Moines, IA
Mar 07Oriental TheaterDenver, CO
Mar 08BeehiveSalt Lake City, UT
Mar 10CornerstoneBerkeley, CA
Mar 11Glass HousePomona, CA
Mar 12Soma SidestageSan Diego, CA
Mar 13The NIle (Mesa)Phoenix, AZ
Mar 15Meow WolfSanta Fe, NM
Mar 17Studio at the FactoryDallas, TX
Mar 18Vibes UndergroundSan Antonio, TX (no Drug Church)
Mar 19White Oak (Upstairs)Houston, TX
Mar 20Chelsea’s LiveBaton Rouge, LA
Mar 21SaturnBirmingham, AL
Mar 22Masquerade (Hell)Atlanta, GA
Mar 23Hop SpringsMurfreesboro, TN
Mar 25Elevation 27Virginia Beach, VA
Mar 26Union StageWashington, DC
Mar 28Mohawk PlaceBuffalo, NY
Mar 29The Lost HorizonSyracuse, NY
Mar 30Amityville Music HallAmityville, NY
Mar 31Space BallroomHamden, CT
Apr 01Fete BallroomProvidence, RI
Apr 02Empire LiveAlbany, NY