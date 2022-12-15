Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson announce rescheduled shows

Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson have announced rescheduled dates for their joint tour. The first three shows were postponed in early December due to Laura Stevenson contracting COVID-19 and will now take place in February. All previously purchased tickets remain valid at the new dates. A new show in Cleveland has also been added. Jeff Rosenstock and Laura Stevenson’s tour tour will begin tonight in Boston and they released their second EP of Neil Young covers called Younger Still earlier this year. Check out the new dates below.