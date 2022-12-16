Venomous Concept, the band made up of Kevin Sharp of Brutal Truth, Carl Strokes formerly of Cancer, and Shane Embury and John Cooke of Napalm Death, have released a video for their new song “Timeline”. The song is off their upcoming album The Good Ship Lollipop which will be out February 24 via Decibel Records and Graphite Records. Venomous Concept released their EP of covers Deep Thinking in Deep Times in 2021 and their album Politics Versus the Erection in 2020. Check out the video below.
