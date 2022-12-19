Bad Religion and Social Distortion will be heading to Australia February 2023. Tickets to this run of date are on sale now. See below to check out the dates.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Feb 15
|Auckland
|Trusts Arena
|Feb 17
|Brisbane
|Riverstage
|Feb 18
|Sydney
|Hordern Pavilion
|Feb 19
|Melbourne
|Margaret Court Arena
|Feb 22
|Perth
|Red Hill Auditorium
We are gonna come down and make some noise! Tickets are available to all shows at destroyalllines.com & badreligion.com
Posted by Bad Religion on Saturday, December 17, 2022