Punk Rock Museum pushes back opening to March, announces guided tours for April
The Punk Rock Museum has pushed back its opening date from January 13, 2023 to March 10, 2023. Starting on April 1, the museum will be offering tours led by Louiche Mayorga of Suicidal Tendencies, Stacey Dee and Link Le of Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Noodles of The Offspring, Don Bolles of The Germs, Angelo Moore of Fishbone, Greg Hetson of Circle Jerks, Pete Koller of Sick of It All, Smelly of NOFX, Warren Fitzgerald and Joe Escalante of The Vandals Roger Miret of Agnostic Front, Intruder Blue of Masked Intruder, Scott Shiflett of Face to Face, Paddy Costello of Dillinger Four, and Zac Blair of Rise Against. The guided tours will be limited to 20 people per tour and will be offered multiple times per day. The Punk Rock Museum is located at 1422 Western Ave in Las Vegas, Nevada.