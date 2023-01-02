Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Catbite have announced UK tour dates for this spring. Big D and The Kids Table, Kill Lincoln, and Call Me Malcolm will be joining them on select dates. Catbite will be touring Australia in February and released their album Nice One in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Mar 31
|New Cross Inn
|London, UK
|w/Big D and The Kids Table, Kill Lincoln, Call Me Malcolm
|Apr 01
|The Pheonix
|High Wycombe, UK
|w/Big D and The Kids Table, Kill Lincoln, Call Me Malcolm
|Apr 04
|Parish
|Hudderfield, UK
|w/Big D and The Kids Table
|Apr 05
|Redrum
|Strafford, UK
|w/Big D and The Kids Table, Kill Lincoln, Call Me Malcolm
|Apr 06
|Firebug
|Leicester, UK
|w/Big D and The Kids Table
|Apr 08
|Wharf Chambers
|Manchester, UK
|Matinee show
|Apr 09
|Manchester Punk Festival
|Manchester, UK
|Apr 10
|Fighting Cocks
|Kingston, UK
|w/Big D and The Kids Table, Call Me Malcolm