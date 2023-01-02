Catbite announce UK Tour

Catbite have announced UK tour dates for this spring. Big D and The Kids Table, Kill Lincoln, and Call Me Malcolm will be joining them on select dates. Catbite will be touring Australia in February and released their album Nice One in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Mar 31New Cross InnLondon, UKw/Big D and The Kids Table, Kill Lincoln, Call Me Malcolm
Apr 01The PheonixHigh Wycombe, UKw/Big D and The Kids Table, Kill Lincoln, Call Me Malcolm
Apr 04ParishHudderfield, UKw/Big D and The Kids Table
Apr 05RedrumStrafford, UKw/Big D and The Kids Table, Kill Lincoln, Call Me Malcolm
Apr 06FirebugLeicester, UKw/Big D and The Kids Table
Apr 08Wharf ChambersManchester, UKMatinee show
Apr 09Manchester Punk FestivalManchester, UK
Apr 10Fighting CocksKingston, UKw/Big D and The Kids Table, Call Me Malcolm