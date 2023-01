, Posted by 1 day ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

A new book about the Subhumans will be coming out this year. It is called Silence Is No Reaction and was written by Ian Glasper. The book is 640 pages and includes interviews with past and present band members, flyers, exclusive photos, a full discography, and a full list of gigs. The book will be out this spring via Earth Island and PM Press. Subhumans released Crisis Point in 2019. Check out the announcement in full below.