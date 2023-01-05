The fourth edition of the hardcore festival Just Another Gig has announced the last wave of bands for this year. Comeback Kid, By All Meanz, Combust, Gel, and Spinebreaker have been added to the festival. These bands join the previously announced first wave lineup of Gridiron, Judiciary, Spy, Mindforce, Worn, Ozone, Simulakra, Restraining Order, Big Boy, Apex Predator, Ego Death, A Mourning Star, Denial of Life, Insecure, and Video Prick. Just Another Gig will take place on February 10 and 11 at Real Art in Tacoma, Washington.
