10 hours ago by Em Moore

Skullpresser, the new hardcore band made up of Jared Birdseye of Burdens, Mike Kennedy of The Wonder Years, Colins “Bear” Regisford of Mannequin Pussy, and Sam Tropio of One Dead Three Wounded, have released a new song. It is called “Just a Pig” and is available digitally. The band has also released an age-restricted video for the song on YouTube that was directed by Tomasino. Skullpresser released their debut single “Profit From Pain” in 2022. Check out the new song below.