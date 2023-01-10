Melodic hardcore outfit One Step Closer have posted their new video for "Turn to Me." Next month they will hit Japan, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia before a few dates in Australia.
You can find the video and tour dates below.
Tour
|Date
|City
|Venue
|February 1
|Yokohama, Japan
|BB Street
|February 2
|Osaka, Japan
|Hokage
|February 3
|Nagoya, Japan
|Club Zion
|February 4
|Shimokitazawa, Japan
|Era
|February 5
|Tokyo Shinjuku, Japan
|Antiknock
|February 8
|Manila, Philippines
|Mow's
|February 9
|Bangkok, Thailand
|TBA
|February 10
|Jakarta, Indonesia
|Undisclosed
|February 11
|Solo, Indonesia
|Undisclosed
|February 12
|Surabaya, Indonesia
|Undisclosed
|February 15
|Kuala Lampur, Malaysia
|Angkasa Space
|February 16
|Johor Bahru, Malaysia
|Rockin Jamz Hall
|February 17
|Singapore
|Room 0416
|February 19
|Perth, Australia
|Lucy's Love Shack
|February 22
|Brisbane, Australia
|Black Bear Lodge
|February 23
|Gold Coast, Australia
|Mo's Desert Clubhouse
|February 24
|Sydney, Australia
|House of Music & Booze
|February 25
|Newcastle, Australia
|Newcastle Hotel
|February 26
|Melbourne, Australia
|Bendigo Hotel