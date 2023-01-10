One Step Closer: “Turn to Me”

by Run For Cover Videos

Melodic hardcore outfit One Step Closer have posted their new video for "Turn to Me." Next month they will hit Japan, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore and Malaysia before a few dates in Australia.

You can find the video and tour dates below.

Tour

DateCityVenue
February 1Yokohama, JapanBB Street
February 2Osaka, JapanHokage
February 3Nagoya, JapanClub Zion
February 4Shimokitazawa, JapanEra
February 5Tokyo Shinjuku, JapanAntiknock
February 8Manila, PhilippinesMow's
February 9Bangkok, ThailandTBA
February 10Jakarta, IndonesiaUndisclosed
February 11Solo, IndonesiaUndisclosed
February 12Surabaya, IndonesiaUndisclosed
February 15Kuala Lampur, MalaysiaAngkasa Space
February 16Johor Bahru, MalaysiaRockin Jamz Hall
February 17SingaporeRoom 0416
February 19Perth, AustraliaLucy's Love Shack
February 22Brisbane, AustraliaBlack Bear Lodge
February 23Gold Coast, AustraliaMo's Desert Clubhouse
February 24Sydney, AustraliaHouse of Music & Booze
February 25Newcastle, AustraliaNewcastle Hotel
February 26Melbourne, AustraliaBendigo Hotel