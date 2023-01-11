Zulu have released a video for their new song “Where I’m From”. The song features Pierce Jordan of Soul Glo and Obioma Ugonna of Playytime. The video was shot, directed, and edited by Dez Yusuf and features additional footage by Arturo Zarate, Mateo Garcia, and Dan White along with a cameo from comedian Eric Andre. “Where I’m From” is off their upcoming album A New Tomorrow which will be out March 3 via Flatspot Records. Zulu released the collection of their two EPs My People…Hold On / Our Day Will Come in 2021. Check out the video below.