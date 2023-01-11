Shame have released a video for their new song “Six Pack”. The video was directed by Gilbert Bannerman and was animated by Cyrus Hayley. The song is off their upcoming album Food For Worms which will be out February 24 via Dead Oceans. Shame will be touring this spring and released their album Drunk Tank Pink in 2021. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryVideos: Zulu: "Where I'm From" (feat. Pierce Jordan of Soul Glo & Obioma Ugonna of Playytime)
Next StoryVideos: Fucked Up release "I Think I Might Be Weird" video
Shame: "Six Pack"
Yeah Yeah Yeahs, OFF!, Gaslight Anthem, more to play Shaky Knees Festival 2023
Shame to release new album, share "Fingers of Steel" video & spring tour dates
Iggy Pop, Peter Hook & The Light, Amyl &The Sniffers, more to play Destination Chaos 2023
The Jesus and Mary Chain, OFF!, L7, Viagra Boys, Pleasure Venom, more to play Levitation Festival