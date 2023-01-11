Boston Calling has announced the lineup for this year. Foo Fighters, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Beaches, Paramore, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, The Linda Lindas, and Mint Green are among the bands announced. The festival will take place Memorial Day weekend at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Boston. Check out the full lineup below.
