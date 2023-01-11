NOFX announces first wave of US shows for final tour

by Em Moore
NOFX have announced the first wave of US dates for their final tour. The tour is billed as “40 Years, 40 Cities, 40 Songs Per Day”. The tickets will go on sale on January 13. These dates join the previously announced Austria and Spain farewell shows. More dates along with support bands for those announced will be announced soon. NOFX released Double Album in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Apr 22 & 24
|Carson Creek Ranch - Campout
|Austin, TX
|w/Pennywise, Circle Jerks, Face to Face, Riverboat Gamblers, Codefendants, Get Dead, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, The Bombpops, Pears, Piñata Protest
|May 13
|TBA
|San Diego, CA
|TBA
|June 24 & 25
|TBA - Campout
|Columbus, OH
|TBA
|Jul 22 & 23
|TBA
|Tacoma, WA
|TBA
|Sep 16
|TBA
|San Francisco, CA
|TBA
|Sep 30
|TBA
|St. Petersburg, FL
|TBA