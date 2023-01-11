NOFX announces first wave of US shows for final tour

NOFX announces first wave of US shows for final tour
by

NOFX have announced the first wave of US dates for their final tour. The tour is billed as “40 Years, 40 Cities, 40 Songs Per Day”. The tickets will go on sale on January 13. These dates join the previously announced Austria and Spain farewell shows. More dates along with support bands for those announced will be announced soon. NOFX released Double Album in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Apr 22 & 24Carson Creek Ranch - CampoutAustin, TXw/Pennywise, Circle Jerks, Face to Face, Riverboat Gamblers, Codefendants, Get Dead, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, The Bombpops, Pears, Piñata Protest
May 13TBASan Diego, CATBA
June 24 & 25TBA - CampoutColumbus, OHTBA
Jul 22 & 23TBATacoma, WATBA
Sep 16TBASan Francisco, CATBA
Sep 30TBASt. Petersburg, FLTBA