NOFX announce Austria and Spain farewell shows

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
NOFX have announced the first dates for their final tour. The shows announced are in Barcelona, Spain and Linz, Austria. They will be playing So Long and Thanks for All the Shoes and White Trash, Two Heebs and a Bean in full on their first night in Barcelona and playing Wolves in Wolves’ Clothing and Punk In Drublic in full on their second Barcelona date. The support bands will be announced soon. NOFX released Double Album earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 19
|Poble Espanyol
|Barcelona, ES
|May 20
|Poble Espanyol
|Barcelona, ES
|Jun 02
|Pichlinger See
|Linz, AT