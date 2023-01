Music 16 hours ago by Samantha Barrett

Divided Heaven have released a new single titled "The New Hallelvjah", see below. The track features Sam Russo. This announcement comes on the dame day as Divided Heaven's first post-pandemic performance tonight with Chuck Ragan (Hot Water Music) at Mickey's Black Box in Lititz, PA. Tickets are still on sale for tonights show. Divided Heaven last released Oblivion in 2022.