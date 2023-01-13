Superheaven/ Cloakroom/ Pony/ Slumped (East and West Coast)

by Tours

Superheaven will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of Jar by playing a string of dates on the East and West coast this May with Cloakroom. Pony will be playing the East Coast dates and Slumped will play the west coast dates. Tickets to these run of dates will go on sale today, see below to check out the dates.

DateLocationVenueDetail
5/11/23Los Angeles, CA1720w/ Slumped
5/13/23Las Vegas, NVSick New World Festivalw/ Slumped
5/12/23Anaheim, CAChain Reactionw/ Slumped
5/19/23BrooklynElsewherew/ Pony
5/20/23Philadelphia, PAFirst Unitarian Churchw/ Pony
5/21/23Somerville, MACrystal Ballroomw/ Pony