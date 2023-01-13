Superheaven will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of Jar by playing a string of dates on the East and West coast this May with Cloakroom. Pony will be playing the East Coast dates and Slumped will play the west coast dates. Tickets to these run of dates will go on sale today, see below to check out the dates.
|Date
|Location
|Venue
|Detail
|5/11/23
|Los Angeles, CA
|1720
|w/ Slumped
|5/13/23
|Las Vegas, NV
|Sick New World Festival
|w/ Slumped
|5/12/23
|Anaheim, CA
|Chain Reaction
|w/ Slumped
|5/19/23
|Brooklyn
|Elsewhere
|w/ Pony
|5/20/23
|Philadelphia, PA
|First Unitarian Church
|w/ Pony
|5/21/23
|Somerville, MA
|Crystal Ballroom
|w/ Pony