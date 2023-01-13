New York based punks Pep Talk released a cover of Montreal based Pale Lips's "Mary-Lou Sniffin' Glue", see below.. The track was engineered and mixed by Mike Acampora and mastered by Perry Leenhouts at Point Break Sound. Pep Talk last released Live, Laugh, Lobotomy in 2021.
