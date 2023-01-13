Episode #619.5 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! This bonus episode is the December edition of Em Moore Tells You What to Listen to! Songs by Jesus Piece, Endless, Nameless, Buggin, Pleasure Venom, Rust Ring, Jigsaw Youth, Sial, Displeasure, HIRS Collective, Displeasure, Faim, Book Buddies, Nervus, and so many more are played. It was filmed before Christmas so holiday songs by Stop The Presses, Evan Greer, Thank You, I’m Sorry, Eichlers are also played. Listen to the episode below!
