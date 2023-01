15 hours ago by Em Moore

Fall Out Boy have announced that they have signed with Fueled By Ramen Records/DCD2 and that they will be releasing a new album on the label. The album is called So Much (for) Stardust and will be out on March 24. The band has also released a video for their new song “Love From The Other Side”. The video was directed by David Braun and Open the Portal. Fall Out Boy released Mania in 2018. Check out the below.