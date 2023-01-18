OFF! release video for “Time Will Come / L”

OFF! have released a video for their songs “Time Will Come” and “L”. The video was written and directed by Dimitri Coats and along with the band, stars Jack Black, D.H. Peligro, James Duval, Angelo Moore, Sydnie Mancini, Zander Schloss, Bree Essrig, Cody Renee Cameron, and Nathaniel Moore. The video is made up of footage from the Free LSD feature film, which will premiere as the closing selection at Slamdance Film Festival next week. The songs are off their album Free LSD which was released last year. OFF! will be on tour starting next month. Check out the video below.